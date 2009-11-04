CNBC Throws Rovell Under Bus: "Of Course [NYC Marathon Winner] Is An American"

While Darren Rovell might think that Meb Keflezighi is only “technically” an American, he is not speaking for the cable network.



We asked CNBC for a comment on Rovell’s statement. On behalf of CNBC, Brian Steel says the following:

“Of course he is an American. We congratulate Meb Keflezighi on his victory in the NYC marathon and he should be celebrated as one of the greatest marathoners in the world and as an American citizen.”

Phew. If ever a reporter’s opinion merited a explicit rejection by his employer, it was this one.

And now we wait to see the reaction from Rovell himself.

UPDATE: Rovell has apologized.

