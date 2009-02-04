CNBC No. 2 Jonathan Wald Leaving...

Jonathan Wald, a senior vice president at CNBC who runs the network’s editorial operations, is leaving the the company. Jonathan reports to CNBC boss Mark Hoffman. The newsroom reports to Jonathan.



According to a source, Jonathan is leaving because his contract runs out at the end of the quarter, and he and the network could not come to terms on an extension. CNBC staffers suspect that he has another position lined up elsewhere.

A source close to the situation says Wald is not headed to Bloomberg, where the Managing Editor, Jonathan Meehan, is leaving. The source says Wald wants the top job somewhere, and CNBC boss Mark Hoffman isn’t going anywhere. A former student of Jonathan’s at Columbia Journalism School speculates that he might also be headed there, but this seems likely to remain a part-time gig.

People inside CNBC are upset by the departure because there’s no obvious replacement. They’re feeling like it’s a slap to them from the network to not do anything it could to renew Wald’s contract.

Wald is known for massaging talent but also having sharp elbows in the morning editorial meetings.

Here’s the departure memo from Mark Hoffman from TV Newser:

After months of conversations, I’m disappointed to let you know that Jonathan will leave CNBC at the end of March.

Jonathan has made substantial contributions to the network over the last three years and been an important part of the successes we’ve seen over that time. Unfortunately, we could not come to terms on a new agreement and have made the decision together that the best solution is to part company at this time.

Jonathan will continue in his position until the end of the quarter and will work closely with me and the management team on the transition in business news and will let you all know his plans when he can.

We’re working hard to fill the position and I’ll share more details in the coming weeks.

There is plenty of time to plan the appropriate send off, but I know you all join me in wishing Jonathan well in whatever he does next.

