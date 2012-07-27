The Most Hilarious And/Or Awesome Songs We've Ever Heard On A CNBC Music Break

Everyone needs a quick break during their day, especially when you’re working with this market.



That’s obviously why CNBC puts fun music breaks throughout their program (and so does Bloomberg, but that’s for another day).

These hot jams have the ability to get our office singing along, or even in some cases, dancing in our seats (sorry if you’re boss frowns on that).

So we though we’d put together some of the best jams we’ve heard lately for your review. If you’ve got some input on something we’ve missed, put it in the comments section.

