The Most Hilarious And/Or Awesome Songs We've Ever Heard On A CNBC Music Break

Linette Lopez
britney spears toxic

Everyone needs a quick break during their day, especially when you’re working with this market.

That’s obviously why CNBC puts fun music breaks throughout their program (and so does Bloomberg, but that’s for another day).

These hot jams have the ability to get our office singing along, or even in some cases, dancing in our seats (sorry if you’re boss frowns on that).

So we though we’d put together some of the best jams we’ve heard lately for your review. If you’ve got some input on something we’ve missed, put it in the comments section.

Madness — Our House (our Mamta Badkar's favourite)

Skrillex — Bangarang (Reader pick)

TLC — Creep

Deelight — Grove is in the Heart

Bruce Springsteen — Hungry Heart

KC and the Sunshine Band — Boogie Shoes (our Julia LaRoche's favourite)

Smokey Robinson — Tears of a Clown (we heard this today and we were very pleased)

Warren Zevon — Werewolves of London

Led Zeppelin — Stairway to Heaven (Note: Every Led Zeppelin song should be on this list)

Outkast – Hey Ya

Lil' Kim, P. Diddy — All About The Benjamins (Rock Remix)

Britney Spears, Toxic

And here's what's in between the jams...

The Women of CNBC>

