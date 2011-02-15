Uh-Oh: CNBC Is Launching A New Show Dedicated To Forex Trading

Photo: moderateinthemiddle.files.wordpress.com

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. – February 14, 2011 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced CNBC’s “Money in Motion Currency Trading,” a new weekly half-hour program will join the network’s programming lineup beginning Friday, February 25th airing Fridays at 5:30PM ET and broadcasting live from the NASDAQ MarketSite studio in New York’s Times Square.

Hosted by CNBC’s Melissa Lee and sponsored by FXCM Inc (NYSE:FXCM) and FOREX.com, a division of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP), CNBC’s “Money in Motion Currency Trading” is your front row seat to the most liquid and leveraged market in the world. With $4 trillion changing hands daily, now more than ever before, currencies are emerging as the everyday investor’s weapon of choice in the battle to gain an edge.

CNBC’s “Money in Motion Currency Trading” will have a simultaneous global launch in CNBC in the U.S., CNBC Europe, Middle East and Africa and CNBC Australia.*

Lee, will lead discussions with some of the biggest names in the world of currency trading: Rebecca Patterson, Managing Director & Global Head of Currencies and Commodities, J.P. Morgan Private Bank; Andrew B Busch, Global Currency and Public Policy Strategist, BMO Capital Markets; Todd Gordon, Co-Head of Research and Trading, Aspen Trading Group; Dennis Gartman, author of The Gartman Letter; and Amelia Bourdeau, Senior G10 FX Strategist for the Americas, UBS.

“A program dedicated to currencies has never been more relevant,” said Susan Krakower, CNBC’s Senior Vice President Strategic Programming and Development. “CNBC is an investor-focused network and this program will teach viewers how to harness the power of the $4 trillion currency market.”

“FXCM was thrilled to partner with CNBC to sponsor the new forex TV show. Bringing retail forex trading more mainstream especially in the United States is a focus for FXCM and with the help of a show like this on CNBC, it can be accomplished” said Drew Niv, CEO of FXCM. “As retail traders become more active in currency trading it only makes sense that they will be looking to the top business network to bring them relevant news, education and research.”

“The time is right for a program designed to educate self-directed traders about the currency markets and to provide them with actionable trading strategies,” said Glenn Stevens, CEO, GAIN Capital. “Forex as an asset class is becoming mainstream in the United States, and the fact that the program will also air in EMEA and Australia demonstrates the global appeal of this market among retail investors.”

Beginning Friday, February 25th, CNBC’s “Money in Motion Currency Trading” will air Fridays from 5:30PM-6:00PM ET. “Options Action” will move to 5PM-5:30PM ET, pre-empting “Fast Money.” CNBC’s “Money in Motion Currency Trading” will repeat on Saturdays at 7PM ET on CNBC.

For more information about CNBC’s “Money in Motion Currency Trading,” including contributor bios and a daily currency blog, go to: http://moneyinmotion.cnbc.com.

CNBC’s Melissa Lee is the host of CNBC’s “Fast Money,” “Fast Money Halftime Report” and “Options Action.”

