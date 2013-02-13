CNBC Anchor Flips Out At Democratic Leader Who Won't Say The US Has A 'Spending Problem'





(Note: Since the embedded video does not appear to be working, you can watch the clip here.)

CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera challenged House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) to admit Tuesday that the nation has a “spending problem” ahead of President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address tonight.

Caruso-Cabrera didn’t buy Hoyer’s argument that Obama has been willing to work toward compromise, and she brought up the direct question of whether the nation has a spending problem — something that has gained more attention since House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi rejected the assertion on Sunday.

Hoyer circled around the question in his answer, saying the nation instead has a “paying-for problem.”

“We haven’t paid for what we’ve bought,” Hoyer said.

“Are we promising too much?” Caruso-Cabrera said.

“Absolutely,” Hoyer conceded. “If we don’t pay, we shouldn’t buy.”

“How is that different from a spending problem?” she said.

“You know, we spent a lot of money when George Bush was President of the United States,” Hoyer said.

The Republican National Committee circulated Hoyer’s comments along with Pelosi’s, calling Hoyer “the latest Dem to refuse to say we have a spending problem.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.