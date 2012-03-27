CAPTION CONTEST: CNBC's Michelle Caruso-Cabrera Rides In A Vintage Convertible

CNBC’s chief international correspondent Michelle Caruso-Cabrera spent time in communist Cuba filming “Cuba: Forbidden Fortune.”
She Tweeted this really cool image of herself shooting a stand-up in a convertible 1956 Ford Sunliner in Havana.
The show airs tonight at 9 p.m., but for now we’ll make it a Clusterstock caption contest. Post your best captions in the comments section below.
Photo: Twitter.com/MCaruso_Cabrera
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.