CAPTION CONTEST: CNBC's Michelle Caruso-Cabrera Rides In A Vintage Convertible

CNBC’s chief international correspondent Michelle Caruso-Cabrera spent time in communist Cuba filming “Cuba: Forbidden Fortune.”



She Tweeted this really cool image of herself shooting a stand-up in a convertible 1956 Ford Sunliner in Havana.

The show airs tonight at 9 p.m., but for now we’ll make it a Clusterstock caption contest. Post your best captions in the comments section below.

Photo: Twitter.com/MCaruso_Cabrera

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.