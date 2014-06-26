CNBC Is Furious At A Popular Contributor For Relaunching A Classic Weekly Wall Street Show

CNBC executives are furious at Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci for re-launching iconic business program, Wall Street Week.

That’s why the popular contributor hasn’t been on air since June 3rd.

The trouble started last month at SALT Las Vegas — Skybridge’s massive hedge fund conference. That’s when Scaramucci announced on CNBC air that the firm would be restarting the show with the help of former CNBC executive Susan Krakower. Krakower developed shows like “Fast Money” and “Mad Money with Jim Cramer.”

Part of the issue is that CNBC executives were totally blindsided when they learned of the deal SALT. Sources close to the situation tell Business Insider that Scaramucci didn’t tell CNBC because he signed a non-disclosure agreement with Maryland Public Broadcasting, his partner in the ‘Wall Street Week’ re-launch deal.

But that excuse didn’t mollify anyone at CNBC. Executives feared the weekly show would be a competitor to their programming, and were still livid at Scaramucci, who has an exclusive contributor contract with the network.

The network also has three years left on its exclusive four year deal to cover SALT, which draws some of the biggest names in finance.

All that said, sources say that it looks like “The Mooch” (as he is lovingly called) will eventually work everything out with CNBC.

It was pretty ugly for a minute there though.

