CNBC Lucky To Have Charlie Gasparino Back

There you were, half paying attention to CNBC when, wait, what’s that? People talking Wall Street gossip? Yes, you’re right. That was Charlie Gasparino, talking about internal politics at Citigroup (C) and whether Vikram Pandit will be around six months from now (nobody knows).



You haven’t heard anything like that in a long time. Just months and months of the Power Lunch crew discussing the green shoots. It’s nice. CNBC is lucky to have someone back who’s doing some reporting. Well, Faber does reporting, and Steve Liesman is very well plugged into the US government.

But the Charlie Gasparino-shaped hole in the network’s lineup was getting to be a bit much.

