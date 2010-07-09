CNBC Tech Reporter Jim Goldman Leaves For PR Firm

CNBC tech reporter Jim Goldman is leaving the network, TV Newser reports. Goldman will become a VP at PR firm Burson-Marsteller.



Jon Fortt of Fortune will take Goldman’s spot. You can brush up on Fortt’s recent work here.

For one of Jim’s more notorious moments, you should check out Dan Lyons (Fake Steve Jobs) ripping him a new one.

