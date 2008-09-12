CNBC: Lehman Brothers Desperately Trying To Sell Itself

With the clock ticking and the stock collapsed, Dick Fuld is now trying to sell all of Lehman Brothers, says CNBC’s Charlie Gasparino.

It’s unclear who would purchase the bank, but Goldman is an unlikely buyer, says Reuters, citing “concerns that integrating two large investment banks would be too disruptive.”

CNBC: Lehman Brothers CEO Dick Fuld is now actively shopping the entire firm after the market’s unenthusiastic response to its plans to raise capital and sell off bad debt, CNBC has learned.

Lehman has been calling major financial institutions to propose some type of purchase of the beleagured investment bank, people with knowledge of the firm’s activities say.

A Lehman spokesman had no comment.

It’s unclear just how interested these institutions are in a complete purchase of Lehman, however. It’s also unclear what price Lehman could fetch.

What is clear is that the markets are saying that Lehman has to act fast given the sharp drop in the firm’s share price after the recapitalization plan was announced.

Investment bankers with knowledge of Lehman’s activities say the firm cannot sell to a private equity house because of government regulation, and that only a well capitalised bank, one that can withstand stock market gyrations, can purchase the firm because of the uncertainty surrounding its balance sheet.

