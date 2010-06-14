CNBC Launches New Hubs In The Middle East And Asia

CNBC has a new “editorial hub” in Bahrain and a new studio in Singapore. The network started broadcasting today from both locations.



Here’s more from CNBC:

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 14, 2010— Beginning today, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, expands its global network broadcasting live from Bahrain in the Middle East and from its new studio at the Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) located in the heart of Singapore’s financial district.

“Today is a significant day for CNBC as it not only reinforces our continued commitment to the Asia Pacific region, but further strengthens our ability to tell the Middle East’s business story around the world,” said Mark Hoffman, President, CNBC. “Broadcasting live from Bahrain and SGX enhances CNBC’s global network providing viewers with fast, accurate, actionable and unbiased news and information.”

The new editorial hub in Bahrain will coordinate and produce business and financial newsgathering from the Middle East, with a studio and production facility linked to CNBC’s global network. The new revamped “Capital Connection,” tri-anchored from Bahrain, London and Singapore, starts its daily programming today live from the region, helping global viewers understand the impact of market movements across European, Asian and Middle Eastern Borders.

Along with the new studio at the SGX, CNBC Asia revamps its morning program line-up, which includes an earlier and more dynamic three-hour “Squawk Box Asia” from 6am, a brand new one-hour program, “The Call,” an updated two-hour program, “Cash Flow from Australia” and a fresh approach to “Capital Connection” with the introduction of the new bureau in Bahrain.

Hoffman continues, “As business becomes more global, the world continues to get smaller and more accessible. Broadcasting out of Bahrain will create additional opportunities for CNBC to offer marketers customisable advertising solutions that reach CNBC’s highly-coveted audience of business leaders, active investors and influential consumers in that region.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.