CNBC Lady Catfight Best Resembles Which Duelin' Twosome Most?

So, Vanity Fair just came out with a piece about the rivalry between CNBC sexy ladies Maria Bartiromo and Erin Burnett.



Both women deny it but from the piece it’s ridiculously clear that there is no love between them. New York Mag’s Daily Intel compares the twosome’s relationship to Gossip Girls Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf.

.

But why stop there? Let’s play this out, people! It’s clear everyone wants a rivalry and where there’s a rivalry there are comparisons to other rivalries.

How about Alexis and Krystal Carrington of Dynasty fame?

Or maybe Joan Holloway and new girl Jane Siegel from Mad Men?

Or even Rosie O’Donnell and Elizabeth Hasselbeck…? (Kidding! We just wanted to see if you were paying attention. Plus, we’re going to go out on a limb and guess that this doesn’t play into the whole “male-fantasy thing” that Burnett mentions in the piece.)

Let us know in the comments which description fits them best and why. Or, if there’s a better one that we left out…Hillary and Sarah (or Amy Poehler’s Hillary vs. Tina Fey’s Sarah), forgettable girl 1 and forgettable girl 2 from The Hills, Britney and Christina, Jackie and Marilyn, Catherine of Aragon and Anne Boleyn….(We got a million of them..)

