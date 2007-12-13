CNBC Keeping Cramer, Needs TheStreet.com

Two weeks ago we reported that Mad Money host Jim Cramer re-upped at CNBC. Now word from Needham analyst Mark May is that Cramer appeared at TheStreet.com investor day to say his CNBC deal is for five years, not the three we had surmised.

Now that it’s committed to Cramer, and providing TSCM with valuable exposure, CNBC should just go ahead buy TheStreet. Because as good as CNBC is at TV, it’s lousy at the Internet. comScore via the NY Times says CNBC had a mere 538k unique visitors in November, a virtual flatline! And a lot less than the 2.6 million monthly unique visitors CNBC claimed when it announced its advertising deal with Microsoft. TSCM, meanwhile claims 6.2 million uniques.

Update: CNBCer notes CNBC.com gets no link from MSNBC.com, unlike FoxBusiness.com, which gets a link from FoxNews.com. The current standings via Compete: CNBC.com: 635k monthly uniques, FoxBusiness.com (launched in Sept.): 232k monthly uniques.

Related: FOR SALE: TheStreet.com

CNBC Insider: Web Strategy Chaos, Fear of Fox

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.