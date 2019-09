Telling moment on CNBC just now.



Joe Kernen asked David Tepper if people had lost interest in stocks.

Tepper said he didn’t think so, and turned the question around, asking how ratings were.

Kernan admitted: we have noticed that lighter market volumes were affecting ratings.

Here’s the clip.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.