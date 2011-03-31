Judge Approves Motion To Dismiss Suit Against Steven Cohen By His Ex-wife -- CNBC

Photo: Vanity Fair
A judge just approved a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against SAC Capital mogul Steve Cohen by his ex-wife Patricia, according to CNBC.Patricia filed a “slimmed-down lawsuit” against the hedge fund manager in July last year, which brought fewer charges than an original suit from 2009, as part of their “long-running battle over her claims he hid assets from her when they split,” Reuters said at the time.
Patricia originally claimed Cohen hid $5.5 million in profits he earned in a real estate deal, and then amended her request so that she demanded only half that figure.
The lawsuit still alleged that Cohen ran a racketeering scheme and also pocketed $10 million from insider trading, but took out other accusations made in the earlier complaint, which she filed in December 2009.
