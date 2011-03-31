Judge Approves Motion To Dismiss Suit Against Steven Cohen By His Ex-wife -- CNBC

Photo: Vanity Fair

A judge just approved a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against SAC Capital mogul Steve Cohen by his ex-wife Patricia, according to CNBC.Patricia filed a “slimmed-down lawsuit” against the hedge fund manager in July last year, which brought fewer charges than an original suit from 2009, as part of their “long-running battle over her claims he hid assets from her when they split,” Reuters said at the time.



Patricia originally claimed Cohen hid $5.5 million in profits he earned in a real estate deal, and then amended her request so that she demanded only half that figure.

The lawsuit still alleged that Cohen ran a racketeering scheme and also pocketed $10 million from insider trading, but took out other accusations made in the earlier complaint, which she filed in December 2009.

The lawsuit is below:

2010-07-29 Exhibit 1 – Second Amended Complaint



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.