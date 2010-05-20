CNBC Will Start Airing Actual Films This Summer

Now every Friday night, CNBC (channel 69 in NYC) will host a Wall Street movie night.



Here’s the schedule so far:

Friday, June 11th – The Last Days of Lehman Brothers (9PM/10PM/12AM/1AM)

Friday, June 18th – The Thomas Crown Affair (8PM – 10:30PM & 11:30PM – 2AM)

Friday, June 25th – The Player (8PM – 11PM & 11PM-2AM)

Friday, July 2nd – Wall Street (8PM – 11PM & 11PM-2AM)

Sunday, July 4th – Wall Street (8PM – 11PM)

Monday, July 5th – Wall Street (5PM – 8PM)

Friday, July 9th – The Rainmaker (8PM – 11PM & 11PM-2AM)

Friday, July 16th — The Last Days of Lehman Brothers (9PM/12AM)

Friday, July 23rd – Wall Street (8PM – 11PM & 11PM-2AM)

If they really wanted to make this cool, they’d bring in stars from the movie — or Blankfein or PTJ or Dimon to host the movie Masterpiece theatre style.

All we know is they better screen Wall Street 2 on CNBC once it comes out. FOX, who produced Wall Street 2, surrendered big time when they put CNBC in the movie instead of FoxNews.

