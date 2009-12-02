CNBC Is Not Hiring Lou Dobbs

As it happens, CNBC is NOT going to give Lou Dobbs a new cable platform, The New York Times reports.

The biz-news network’s statement to the Times arrives after the paper reported that CNBC had recently been talking to the polarising ex-CNN anchor. CNBC did not deny this, but issued the bland message, “We are not in talks or negotiating with Lou Dobbs. He is not going to work for CNBC.”

So that’s out of the picture. Dobbs wants to run for office someday, but where will he land in the meantime? Fox News or Fox Business?

Apparently, he’s not talking to them, either. A spokesperson still maintains, “We have not had any discussions with Lou Dobbs for Fox News or Fox Business.”

