CNBC, Investools In Video Deal

Investools, the NY-based online brokerage/education/community company, has signed a deal with CNBC to bring the network’s feed directly to the Investools’ “thinkorswim” trading platform. Investools is the first retail brokerage company to get the feed, which will offer realtime streaming as well as video on demand. This is exactly what CNBC’s free web site doesn’t offer, and what we think it should. Release



