So, what’s CNBC trotting out on this here Good Friday?



Why look, it’s an informercial with mortgage-refinancer-in-chief Sheila Bair.

We’re not sure if they’ve asked her about the apalling accounting at the FDIC, as, alas, we have the sound off on the office TV.

