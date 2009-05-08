CNBC Host Furious About New Amazon Kindle

CNBC’s Michelle Caruso-Cabrera is furious — furious! — that Amazon (AMZN) announced a new, big-screen Kindle yesterday, just three months after the smaller, cheaper Kindle 2 came out.

Why? Because the new one, coming out this summer, is much better for reading newspapers on than the Kindle 2 that Michelle recently bought. And that’s why she has a Kindle in the first place.

While we’re sympathetic with Michelle — it sucks to buy new technology to find it obsolete a few months later — that’s just part of the business, and there’s not much you can do to avoid it. (Also: It was no surprise that Amazon was developing a big-screen Kindle; just no one knew when it would come out.)

Here’s some of Michelle’s rant:

Customers have a reasonable expectation that if they buy the very latest product, the company is giving them the very best they’ve got to offer at the time. Amazon failed me and its customers. …

Amazon is NOT a technology company. It is a RETAILER. And retailers need to worry about keeping customers happy. Amazon has a loyal customer following because it has great service and caters to customers needs. It should think about keeping customers long-term.

Me?

I’ve sent an e-mail to customer service telling them I want to send back my NEW kindle and get the NEWER NEW kindle even though I’ve had it for more than 30 dayts. If not, I’m cancelling my Amazon Prime account, and I am far more likely to look at a competitor’s offering when it comes to digital readers.

Read the whole thing at CNBC →

