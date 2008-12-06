CNBC Host Donny Deutsch's Big Idea No Longer Big

We’ve been hearing murmurings of the show not doing so well and we guess this confirms it. Last night it was announced that the former ad man’s nightly show “The Big Idea” is going on hiatus.



No surprise there as the show was a big celebration of success and entrepreneurship. That’s not exactly what the times calls for.

As a company spokesman told Portfolio: “Given current economic conditions the feeling was that now is not the right time to do a ‘success’ show five days a week,” Steel said. Deutsch will now work on a monthly special and appear regularly on CNBC and the “Today” show, he said

Will he go back to running ad agency Deutsch? (The current CEO, Linda Sawyer, who has been in place since 2005, may not be thrilled with that.)

(Hat tip: Ad Age)

