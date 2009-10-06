CNBC Won't Give Peter Schiff's Senate Competitors Equal Air Time

If you watch CNBC, you see Peter Schiff a lot.



That makes sense — the Euro Pacific Capital boss is an informed and interesting commenator, which is how the financial network fills its long day of programming.

Problem is, Schiff is now running for Senate in Connecticut, and the common appearances on CNBC could have the unintended conequence of boosting his candidacy.

Senator Chris Dodd, the incumbant, also gets his share of CNBC appearances, but Rob Simmons, Linda McMahon, State Senator Sam Caligiuri and former ambassador Tom Foley are all running — and haven’t been offered airtime.

We asked CNBC to exlain.

“Peter Schiff is credited as being one of the leading predictive voices of the financial crisis and advises on over $2 billion in assets,” Jennifer Dauble, director of public relations at NBC, tells us. “Similarly, Senator Dodd is the Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee so he too offers insight that our viewers find valuable and he too is often on our air, but no we have not offered time to all Connecticut Senate candidates.”

Why not the others? Dauble gave us a hint: “All of our contributors and guests must be experts in the field of business and/or finance and have the ability to offer market insight and/or analysis.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.