CNBC Has Already Said 'Twitter' 24 Times Today

CNBC has caught the Twitter obsession.

Twitter CEO Evan Williams has already made one (pre-taped) appearance on NBC’s business network today, and he’s supposed to be back on this hour.

Meanwhile, the Power Lunch crew has been restlessly plugging their new Twitter account, which has attracted about 900 followers since it launched last week.

All told, CNBC’s audio track has included the word “Twitter” 24 times today, according to media monitoring service TVEyes.

Twitter could probably be pretty useful for CNBC, if it ever wanted a quick, real-time way to poll investors (or normal people) about companies, the economy, etc.

That’s why Wallstrip founder Howard Lindzon — full disclosure, an investor in our parent company — is working on Stocktwits, a stock filter for Twitter’s financial chatter.

