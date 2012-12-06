Democratic Congressman Gets Asked About Maxine Waters Being In A Position Of Leadership And He Didn't Defend Her

Guest hosting on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” this morning, Dan Greenhause, the top strategist at brokerage firm BTIG, asked Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) about what it says that the Democrats have chosen to put Rep. Maxine Waters in a position of leadership.



Yesterday, Rep. Waters was selected by House Democrats as the ranking member on the House Financial Services Committee.

Rep. Hoyer completely deflected his question.

Here’s what we’ve transcribed from the segment.

“Congressman if I could ask you two quick questions… This is Dan Greenhause. I’m one of the hosts today. Not Joe in advance. I’m not a host.”

“Guest host,” Joe Kernen chimed in.

“The first is, can you define in mathematical terms what is balanced? Is that — and very quickly, and the second question, much more partisan, what does it say that the Democrats have chosen to put Maxine Waters in a position of leadership so close to?”

“I’m sorry. There was some noise in the background. I couldn’t hear,” Rep. Hoyer deflected with a smile. (He didn’t even defend Rep. Waters)

Everyone on the CNBC set started cracking up. “Now I do want to say, that was not me,” Kernen said.

“So let’s just go with the first question,” Greenhause continued.

(HT: To Zaid Jilani for spotting this)

Watch the CNBC clip below:



