CNBC Guest Flip Out, Calls Cramer Goldman Sachs' PR Man

Mediaite caught this hilarious moment:



Today during Jim Cramer‘s segment on CNBC’s Street Signs with Erin Burnett, guest Sylvian Raynes from R&R Consulting went after Cramer – and Cramer fired back.

After Cramer seemed to defend Goldman Sachs, or at least appear sceptical of their wrongdoing, Raynes got his chance to weigh in. “I’m pleased to be on this show, since most of your previous guests were public relations officers for Goldman,” he said. “Is it ok if I’m a little critical?”



