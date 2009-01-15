CNBC's Jim Goldman Now Says Steve Jobs In Denial. So Is Jim Goldman. (AAPL)

CNBC reporter Jim Goldman says an “extremely well known” technology industry executive “part of Jobs’ circle” told him that Apple (AAPL) CEO Steve Jobs is “in a state of denial” about his health.



But Jobs isn’t the only one in denial.

After Gizmodo’s Jesus Diaz first reported this story — writing correctly, it turns out, that Steve’s health was “declining rapidly” — Goldman wrote, in a post called “Apple’s Jobs is (Still) Fine”:

I spoke to Apple after these headlines crossed and the company, which officially doesn’t comment on rumours, reiterated the reasons it offered two weeks ago: Apple was pulling out of Macworld because the company didn’t see the need to continue its investment in the expo, which included Steve Jobs’ keynote.

Then, when Jobs issued a statement essentially admitting he was skipping the Macworld keynote due to his health — “A few weeks ago, I decided that getting to the root cause of this and reversing it needed to become my #1 priority” — Goldman said this somehow proved that Apple had been honest about Jobs’ health all along.

Now Jim says he’s known about Jobs’ declining health for almost a week but hasn’t reported it yet. Why on earth not? Having now blown the story not once but twice, perhaps Jim will at least stop telling CNBC viewers they are stupid to read blogs.



CNBC’s Goldman Says Jobs Is In Denial, But He’s Not The Only One from AlleyInsider on YouTube.

See Also:

Steve Jobs Steps Down Temporarily For Health Reasons

Apple Shareholders Suits Coming In 10, 9, 8, 7…

Meet Tim Cook, Apple’s Interim Boss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.