CNBC Is Making Videos Of Puppets Reenacting Moments In The 'Goldman Sachs Elevator'

CNBC is now making videos of puppets reenacting the Goldman Sachs elevator Twitter account — the popular handle that claims to Tweet elevator gossip from within the investment bank.



Seriously. We’re not making this up.

In a press release CNBC Digital announced the launch of the new video studio, CNBC Digital Workshop, which develops and produces original video programming for CNBC Digital products.

Here’s an excerpt from the release:

The Puppets Can Hear You­ – ­yes, we said puppets. In a video homage to the popular twitter feed, “@GSElevator,” puppets bring to life verbatim comments that did not stay in a Wall Street elevator (#ThePuppetsCanHearYou, @PuppetsOH).

Check out the puppet videos below:

