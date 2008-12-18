CNBC Gives Harvard Business School A Blow Job

Mark Perigard reviews CNBC’s feature on HBS in the Boston Herald. He gives it a “C.”



CNBC gives Harvard Business School a sloppy wet kiss. If you look close enough, you might even see tongue.

“The Money Chase: Inside Harvard Business School” (Wednesday night at 10) follows attractive first- and second-year students as they pursue coveted MBAs and chats up successful alums for their school memories.

New students play with Legos in a team-building exercise.

Time Inc. CEO Ann Moore recalls there were so few women in her class of 1978 that there wasn’t even a separate bathroom for them.

The hour is so breezy and warm, it could have been filmed by the admissions department.

(Full disclosure: This penman graduated in June with a master’s degree in history from Harvard University Extension School – which to HBS students and alums must seem like a cute community college.)…

“Chase” finds the courage to ask whether anyone needs a Harvard MBA. The lack of one never hurt Warren Buffett or Bill Gates, Quintanilla notes.

Elsewhere, though, the hour suffers from a lack of critical awareness. Quintanilla, co-anchor of CNBC’s “Sqwawk Box,” comes off as a cross between an eager puppy and a potential applicant…

The admissions staff is probably stuffing the DVDs into the next batch of application packages.

Fair enough. But what were they supposed to say?

