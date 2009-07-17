CNBC Blows Google Earnings, Gives Revenue A Billion-Dollar Haircut

Google just announced in-line net revenues of $4.07 billion. (See Henry Blodget’s live analysis here.) But CNBC mistakenly reported Google’s net sales as $3.07 billion before correcting themselves a moment later.

“To come up almost — well, over — almost a billion dollars short is going to take a lot of people by surprise and not in a good way,” CNBC’s Jim Goldman said, according to media monitoring firm TVEyes.

He corrected the error shortly thereafter. Hopefully no one made any hasty trades as a result.

