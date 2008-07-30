CNBC: Fox Biz Isn't Hurting Us, Yet

Axiom: Bad economic news can be good news for CNBC. That’s what happened last month, when business network had its best July ever in the Nielsen ratings: Audiences were up 28% during market hours, year-over-year. No impact from Fox Business Network, which isn’t a surprise, given that the Roger Ailes’ new channel has nearly non-existent ratings, you wouldn’t expect any impact to CNBC. CNBC says viewership is up 25% since Fox Biz launched in October.



Obligatory disclaimer: Fox Biz is distributed in 35 million homes; CNBC, 96 million.

