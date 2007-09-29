CNBC, Fox Battle For Talking Heads

CNBC and Fox Business Network (FBN) are gearing up for FBN’s Oct. 15 launch by furiously trying to nail down “gets” — high profile guests. It’s serious stuff, Variety reports, so much so that CNBC staff has been told not to take vacation in mid-October. That is serious!



So which stars should you expect to see on the the dueling channels? Variety says Warren Buffett is passing on both networks, as is Jack Welch. Both would like Steve Jobs, of course.

Fox Biz producers, meanwhile, are combing business and academia for talking heads and trying to head off any awkward expectations. A memo from a Fox Biz producer obtained by Variety reveals some uncharacteristic self-loathing in the trenches: Titled “Want to be on TV?” the memo reassures: “Political affiliation is unimportant and all interviews will be highly professional (in case you’re worried about the Fox style.)” Variety

