CNBC: First in Seth Tobias Worldwide

We like watching CNBC’s business coverage as much as the next folks. But based on our reader-comment box, we aren’t the only ones who feel CNBC is treating its ex-frequent-guest Seth Tobias pretty shabbily.



Yes, inquiring minds want to know how the former hedge-fund manager ended up face down in his swimming pool. But, for us, CNBC’s endless on-air conversations, investigations, and interviews surrounding this question in the months after Seth’s death were enough, and we could have done without the “FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY: THE DEATH OF SETH TOBIAS” Special Report that will be broadcast ad nauseam this month. We also don’t really feel like clicking on the conversations between “The Wife” and “Billy the Internet Psychic” featured so prominently on CNBC’s web site.

Disclosure: I met with Seth a few times in the late 1990s, and we exchanged emails in the past year.

