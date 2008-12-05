CNBC Firing 80 Staffers Today

A few days ago, we reported CNBC’s mandate to cut expenses by 10 per cent and noted that employees were “scared s—less.” Now we have a headcount. Up to 80 pink slips are coming to CNBC as early as later today, the NYPost reports.
CNBC, like other financial news outlets, is seeing huge gains in ratings as people tune in to make sense of market volatility. Unfortunately, a tanking economy means ad revenues are plunging anyway.
See Also:
CNBC Plans Big Cuts Despite Huge Ratings
Live CNBC On BlackBerry Bold: Mobile TV That Makes Sense
Thomson Reuters New Channel Won’t “Challenge” CNBC
Record Traffic Not Saving Financial News Sites
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.