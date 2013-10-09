Two People Who Worked For CNBC Were Fired For Stealing

This was definitely the headline of the morning from the New York Post:

CNBC fires two ‘American Greed’ staffers for stealing

The New York Post’s Claire Atkinson reports that two CNBC employees were fired for stealing from the financial news behemoth.

They didn’t actually work on the show “American Greed,” which is a true crime series that focuses on white collar crimes (ponzi schemes, bank robbery, embezzlement, money laundering, etc.)

They were busted after CNBC set up hidden cameras at its Englewood Cliffs, NJ headquarters to catch the two employees in a “sting” operation, the report said citing a CNBC insider.

According to the Post, the female employee was caught taking makeup from the greenroom and reselling it. The male employee had set up his own studio side business where he was using CNBC camera equipment, the report said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.