CNBC Feeds At Trough During Market Meltdown

On Wall Street, the world has changed. But in media, some things are staying the same. On a day when Merrill was sold, Lehman went under, and the Dow lost 500 points, CNBC registed its best ratings day in almost exactly seven years.



This is standard dog-bites-man stuff. CNBC is supposed to do well during market turmoil, kind of like CNN is supposed to do well during a presidential debate. An average of 488,000 viewers watched each hour between 5 am and 7 pm on Monday, which passes as a big number for CNBC. Jim Cramer’s “Mad Money” had its highest average ever, with 498,000 viewers.

Tellingly, it was CNBC’s biggest ratings day since the day the New York Stock Exchange re-opened after 9/11 on Sept. 17, 2001.

