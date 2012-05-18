This Just Happened On CNBC

If it wasn’t apparent before, it should be now—the whole world has Facebook IPO fever.



To celebrate the impending IPO tomorrow of the social network, CNBC’s Fast Money crew decided to don hoodies in honour of Mark Zuckerberg’s infamous fashion sense.

Here’s what they looked like at the beginning—

(And yes, they were mocking the hype. We think.)

Photo: CNBC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.