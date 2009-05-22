CNBC Executives Concerned For Jeff Macke's Health

Update: We’ve since learned and received more updates. See here.

Original post: What to make of Jeff Macke’s bizarre on-air breakdown Tuesday night?

Some speculated that Macke was high or drunk or just having fun at poor Dennis Kneale.

But according to Gawker, CNBC is concerned over Macke’s health

This isn’t CNBC crazy—it’s actually crazy.

CNBC executives are concerned about Macke’s health, insiders say. He is in the midst of a contract dispute with the network right now, and CNBC has been strengthening its hand by limiting Macke’s airtime in recent weeks, which seems to have increased the amount of stress he is under. After yesterday’s bizarre outbursts, he won’t likely be back on the air too soon. We hope he gets better!

We’ve reached out to CNBC and haven’t heard a comment. We’ll update accordingly.

