CNBC: Finance Minister Meeting Was Never Needed, Europe's Close To A Solution

Photo: By CarbonNYC on Flickr

Now it’s good news on this back and forth about the cancellation of an Ecofin meeting ahead of tomorrow’s EU summit.Despite the Polish finance minister’s negative remarks about the progress of a package, now CNBC’s Steve Liesman is reporting that an Ecofin meeting was actually never needed.



In fact, they’ll meet after the summit of EU leaders tomorrow (which everyone confirmed is still on) to execute the decisions made by leaders.

This is the latest in a flurry of confusion over cancellation of a meeting of eurozone finance ministers tomorrow which sent markets tanking.

In fact, according to Liesman, that Ecofin meeting was never even scheduled.

This seems to contradict a letter the Polish Finance minister sent to Eurogroup president Jean-Claude Juncker, but at this point who knows?

