CNBC's Huge Hedge Fund Conference Is On Wednesday -- Lets Go Over How Last Year's Stock Picks Did

CNBC/Institutional Investor will host the fourth Delivering Alpha Conference at the Pierre Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

The annual event brings together some of the sharpest minds in the hedge fund industry as well as big name regulators.

This year’s line-up includes hedge-fund heavyweights like John Paulson, Leon Cooperman and Ken Griffin. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will also be in attendance.

Here’s a rundown of how last year’s stock picks did since the 2013 conference:

Of course, the conference isn’t just about stock picks. The panelists talk global macro and industry trends, etc.

