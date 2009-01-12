CNBC Debuts The Madoff-Cam

Bernie Madoff is still at his house, though at some point today he may be taking a trip to the court, and following that it could be jail. The judge’s ruling will hit at noon.



Meanwhile, CNBC has set up a live Madoff-Cam, showing picture-in-picture live footage of Madoff’s co-op. The moment he leaves his house, it’ll be on screen. We’re transfixed!

