Cramer: I'm Sorry

After Jim Cramer implored his viewers to hound AIG employees last Thursday, he’s seen the error of his ways. On last night’s show, before the news broke that AIG’s CEO Edward Liddy wrote Cramer a letter insisting that he apologise, Cramer sought to clarify his initial feelings on AIG’s staff.



Is the apology enough to sate AIG? They tell us they are pleased with Cramer’s apology. Here’s the initial comments and the apology. Let us know if you’d feel alright with Cramer’s apology if you were an AIG employee.

Initial: “We should hound them in the supermarket, we should hound them in the ballpark, we should hound them everywhere they are. We should make fun of them, and we should point fingers at them, and we should tell them that you have no shame.”

Pretty harsh, stuff, how does the apology stack up?

Apology: “Look, I want to clear something up. Last week, I was talking about the old management at AIG and how they should be hounded. It made it sound like I want to hound everybody at AIG. No. Thousands—99.9 per cent of people who work at AIG are fabulous, including most of my neighbours. It was the old guys who did this stuff. That’s who I’m against. I’m sorry if I made it seem like it’s everybody else. No. Everybody at AIG is good, except for the old board and the old CEO.

“I like to say there’s always a bull market somewhere. I promise to try to find it just for you right here on ‘Mad Money.’ I’m Jim Cramer. See you back here tomorrow. Sorry regular AIG guys. I did not mean you.”

