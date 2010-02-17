CNBC Confirms That Gasparino Is Leaving The Network

On Sunday night we informed you that Charlie Gasparino is reportedly leaving CNBC.



The expecations are that he will wind up at Fox Business News, although we hear no formal deal has been signed.

We haven’t heard from Charlie yet but CNBC has more or less confirmed the story to Steve Krakauer at Mediaite.

Here’s the Mediaite report:

Today CNBC spokesperson Brian Steel essentially confirmed the news, telling Mediaite, “We thank Charlie for all his quality contributions and wish him the best.” (This echoes what was said when Jeff Macke left the network: “We wish him all the best, and we thank him for his quality contributions.”)

Gasparino hasn’t been on CNBC much recently, last appearing on the network in December 2009 (according to TV Eyes) and has been promoting his book, The Sellout in various forms of media. He even promoted it on FNC in November.

This is a significant acquisition by FBN, and not just because it’s a steal from the business news industry leader CNBC (in the same way that Liz Claman was when the network first launched in late 2007). The big names FBN has has brought in recently are Don Imus and John Stossel. Although they are TV stars, they are not seen as “business” personalities or hosts. Gasparino, on the other hand, is an ear-to-the-ground business reporter who has been in the industry for years, but also, as seen from his book, holds Wall Street accountable in very strong ways.

