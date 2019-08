Stocks are getting crushed.

Oil is hitting new lows.

And for the next hour, CNBC will be commercial free.

Buckle up!

GOING COMMERCIAL-FREE UNTIL 4PM pic.twitter.com/yziwMZQRqS

— CNBC’s Closing Bell (@CNBCClosingBell) January 15, 2016

