POLL: Who's Your Choice To Replace Erin Burnett?

We don’t want Erin Burnett to go, but she is.



Obviously she needs to be replaced because you can’t leave Mark Haines all by himself.

Burnett leaves a huge gap for someone to step up from within the network, or come over from somewhere else for a shot at the biggest cable network there is.

We’ve already weighed in on who we think would make a good replacement, but now we want to hear from you guys.

(For some bios, and to see what the lovely ladies look like, click here)

If your preference isn’t listed, name her (or him) in the comments.

