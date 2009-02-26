CNBC.com Catches Up With Fox Biz, Now Has Embeddable Video

CNBC’s web strategy has long been worthy of ridicule. For the longest time it wasn’t even at CNBC.com, and even now it’s still a mess. We rarely go there first for business news, which is waste. But here’s a welcome innovation. It’s finally allowing embedding of some of its videos, a feature that rival FoxBusiness.com has had for a while. Obviously we’d like to see everything made embeddable, and ideally it’d include a Hulu-like editing function, so that we could cut out and post the exact chunk we want, like that hilarious moment where the mortgage lawyer sinks in her chair.



Anyway, here’s the CEO of infrastructure company Emcor making the argument that Obama’s plans aren’t very good and won’t result in a new efficient, clean infrastructure as promised.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.