Maybe baiting bloggers into fights and calling them “dickweeds” isn’t a strategy for long-term TV success.



Dennis Kneale just Tweeted that CNBC has cancelled his show. But, Dennis Kneale haters, you’ll still be able to watch him on Power Lunch.

