CNBC Cage Match!

Former Wall Street Journal colleagues Charlie Gasparino and Dennis Kneale (also our former editor at Forbes) now share screen time at CNBC. Or, rather, they spar. And we gather it’s not for show.



They’ve gone at it several times in the last few months, but yesterday’s exchange takes their feud to a new level. Memo to Roger Ailes: If you want to make Fox Business must-see TV, give these guys their own show — but keep them in separate studios.



