2010 Has Been Good To The Cable Business: CNBC, Bloomberg TV And Fox Business To Post Massive Gains In Ad Revenue

CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Fox Business Network are projected to post huge increases in ad revenue this year, reports the NY Post.



The newest of the group, Fox Business Network, is projected to post a 51% increase in ad revenue, pulling in approximately a net of $25 million.

Bloomberg TV, though maintaining a steady subscriber base, is projected to post $80 million in net ad revenue — an estimated 19% increase.

Finally, CNBC, the leader of the pack, is projected to increase its ad revenue 11%, which means it is set to earn a whopping $273 million in ad revenue.

To what do they owe these increases?

Apparently big financial advertisers slashed their ad budgets in 2009 because advertising luxury and travel products on business networks was considered in poor taste after the government bailed them out with taxpayer money via TARP. But no more.

“This is just a reflection of the market, it’s very strong,” Gary Carr, SVP of ad agency TargetCastTCM, told the Post.

