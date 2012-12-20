Bill Ackman Is Short Herbalife And The Stock Is Diving

Photo: CNBC

CNBC’s Kate Kelly reports that hedge fund titan Bill Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, is short Herbalife. The hedge fund manager considers Herbalife to be a pyramid scheme, according to CNBC.



Shares of Herbalife were last trading down around 8.9%.

UPDATE: Ackman will give his short thesis at a special Ira Sohn Investment Conference tomorrow morning.

Back in June, Ackman told investors in Pershing’s Q1 letter that he had new short position.

Ackman is known for being a long-only investor.

