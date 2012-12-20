Bill Ackman Is Short Herbalife And The Stock Is Diving

CNBC’s Kate Kelly reports that hedge fund titan Bill Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, is short Herbalife. The hedge fund manager considers Herbalife to be a pyramid scheme, according to CNBC.

Shares of Herbalife were last trading down around 8.9%. 

UPDATE: Ackman will give his short thesis at a special Ira Sohn Investment Conference tomorrow morning. 

Back in June, Ackman told investors in Pershing’s Q1 letter that he had new short position. 

Ackman is known for being a long-only investor.

