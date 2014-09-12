CNBC Was Ready To Ask A Star Contributor To Go Back To The Network After Blacklisting Him This Summer

After blacklisting SkyBridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci from its airwaves and refusing to renew his exclusive contributor deal, sources say CNBC was ready to ask “The Mooch” (as he is often called) to come back home.

But it was too late, Scaramucci had already decided to sign a contributor deal with Fox Business News.

The trouble started this summer when Scaramucci announced that SkyBridge, a fund of fund and hedge fund advisory firm, had purchased the rights to relaunch legendary Wall Street show, “Wall Street Week.” Produced by Maryland Public Television, the popular program aired nationwide from 1972 to 2005.

CNBC did not like that Scaramucci did not make them aware of his deal with MPT, or that he hired former CNBC executives Susan Krakower and Raymond Borelli to reimagine and produce the show.

All of the sudden, Scaramucci was competition, and when his exclusive contributor contract was up for renewal CNBC gave him an ultimatum — it’s either the CNBC or “Wall Street Week.”

Scaramucci chose to keep his show.

As recently as last week, though, CNBC’s lawyers contacted SkyBridge, ready to resign Scaramucci and consider working with “Wall Street Week.” SkyBridge did not return CNBC’s call.

CNBC would not comment on this story.

It remains to be seen what will happen with CNBC’s exclusive contract to televise SkyBridge’s premier hedge fund conference, SALT. There are still two years and three conferences left in the deal.

In the meantime, SkyBridge is continuing to work on “Wall Street Week”, and the show could hit the airwaves as soon as the first quarter of 2015.

It’s just not clear exactly where yet.

